We Paid Chris Flexen For That

metstradamus
Chris Flexen Makes It Rain

Jose Butto deserved better than that nonsense.

Butto, the latest entrant in the “wheel of starting pitching doom” pitched very well against the Nationals on Wednesday, giving up two runs in 6 and 1/3 innings. Hell, he pitched better than Max Scherzer did tonight. However the two runs only came home because Trevor Gott relieved him with two runners on and let them both score because that’s what Trevor Gott does.

Phil Bickford lost it in the ninth when he broke two golden rules in the span of two batters: He walked the leadoff hitter, and he hit the next guy on an 0-2 pitch. After a sac bunt, Jacob Young singled home the winning run in a thoroughly depressing 3-2 defeat. I mean, “yay, draft pick” and all. But jeez.

It got me thinking, because the Mets paid Chris Flexen to pitch for Colorado so that the Mets could have the privilege of having Trevor Gott pitch for them. Let’s check the numbers since the trade, shall we:

  • Gott: 5.23 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 10 H/9 in 20 2/3 IP
  • Flexen: 5.94 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 11.1 H/9 in 36 1/3 IP

Advantage: Gott, until you realize that Flexen pitched 21 and 1/3 innings in Coors Field. Also realize … somehow, since the trade, Gott’s ERA has gone up by over a run and Flexen’s ERA has gone down by over a run. Also, Flexen is starting for the Rockies so I’m sure he could have been massaged into a relievers role with the Mets and even he couldn’t be as soul crushing as Trevor Gott has been. I’m starting to think we paid off the wrong guy. I mean, they released one guy to get the other guy, and both have ERAs over fives and one of them is pitching at sea level.

I just hope that Flexen is making it rain responsibly in Colorado

That pitching lab the Mets just installed can’t be up and running soon enough.

Today’s Hate List

  1. Jacob Young
  2. Alex Call
  3. Trea Turner
  4. Gerardo Parra
  5. Chad Cordero’s hat

 

Mets
metstradamus

