When is NFL Combine 2024? Key Dates, Schedule, & TV Channel

The NFL Combine allows teams to take a deep look at the draft prospects for the NFL Draft.

Some players can skyrocket their profile and draft position during the Combine.

Last year, Anthony Richardson and Bijan Robinson had strong NFL Combine performances.

Other players sometimes hurt their draft stock with a poor showing at the NFL Combine and their draft stock plummets.

The Combine has a major impact on the NFL Draft.

This is critical for teams to look at the prospects entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

We look at the key dates, schedule, and TV Channel for the 2024 NFL Combine.

NFL Combine Key Dates & Schedule

The Super Bowl just finished but the NFL is already gearing up for the 2024 NFL Combine.

This gives teams a thorough look at draft prospects entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

The NFL Combine will take place February 26 – March 4.

Here is the full lineup for the NFL Combine.

Thursday, February 29th, at 3pm ET: Defensive Lineman, Linebackers

Friday, March 1st, at 3pm ET: Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Saturday, March 2nd, at 1pm ET: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Sunday, March 3rd, at 1pm ET: Offensive Linemen

While the NFL Combine begins on February 26, most drills begin on February 29.

This is a big week for teams to look at prospects and make decisions on what position to target and which player to target for the NFL Draft in April.

NFL Combine TV Channel

The NFL Combine will take place February 26 – March 4.

Drills begin on February 29th and the last day of drills is on March 3rd.

You can catch the NFL Combine on NFL Network.

NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphones, PC, tablet, and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

The NFL Combine is also available to stream across devices on NFL+.