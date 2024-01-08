The NFL season has ended and the playoffs are here.

Wild Card weekend is all set.

The NFL playoffs will begin with two matchups on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday night.

Cleveland @ Houston will kick off the playoffs on Saturday at 4:30 PM on NBC, followed by Miami @ Kansas City on Saturday at 8 PM on Peacock.

Pittsburgh will face Buffalo at 1 PM on Sunday on CBS, followed by Green Bay versus Dallas at 4:30 PM on Sunday on FOX, and the Rams will face the Lions at 8:15 PM on Sunday on NBC.

Philadelphia will be on the road to take on the Bucs on Monday at 8:15 PM for the final matchup of the Wild Card on ABC.

Two wild card teams are favored to win on Wild Card weekend.

Cleveland is favored to beat Houston and Philadelphia is favored to beat Tampa Bay.

The Wild Card teams in the AFC are the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Wild Card teams in the NFC are the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and Green Bay Packers.

We will list and discuss which NFL wild card teams can make a deep push in the playoffs.

Which NFL Wild Card Team Can Make A Deep Playoff Push?

One of the most difficult things in the NFL to do is for a wild card team to win consecutive road games in the playoffs.

Typically a wild card team will need to win three road games to make the Super Bowl.

It has been done before but it is still rare and not easy for a wild card team to make the Super Bowl.

Below are two AFC and two NFC wild-card teams that can make a deep playoff push.

Two AFC Wild Card Teams That Can Make A Deep Playoff Push

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns enter the playoffs hot.

They won four of their last five games in the season, they lost the season finale but they benched most of their players in a meaningless game.

Cleveland faced Houston in week 16 and the Browns won 36-22.

However, CJ Stroud did not play.

Joe Flacco and Amari Cooper went ballistic against the Texans.

Flacco threw for 368 passing yards and three passing TDs.

Amari Cooper had 11 catches, 265 receiving yards, and two receiving TDs.

The Browns have the best pass defense in the league, allowing the fewest passing yards allowed per game.

That is a recipe for success in the playoffs.

The Browns are built to win any style of game and are built to win in the playoffs.

Despite not having Nick Chubb, Cleveland’s rushing attack is still performing well.

Joe Flacco has been unbelievably good since he came off the couch and got the starting job with Watson out.

With an offense that is clicking and a defense that can generate a pass rush and has been very good against the pass, no team wants to face the Browns in the playoffs.

Cleveland is a -3.0-point favorite against Houston in the Wild Card round.

Not only can Cleveland defeat the Texans but they can also defeat the Ravens, Bills, and Chiefs.

Cleveland is not afraid of any of the division winners in the AFC.

Watch out for the Browns in the playoffs, they can make a deep playoff push.

Miami Dolphins

Have the Dolphins lost to the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, and lost twice to the Buffalo Bills during the season? Yes, they did.

Miami got smashed once by Buffalo and lost the other game by a touchdown.

They got smashed by the Ravens.

The Dolphins lost by a TD against the Chiefs.

So, why can they make a deep playoff push?

They were in the game against the Chiefs and Kansas City has not looked nearly as good as in previous years.

Miami’s offense with Tyreek Hill is capable of putting up big offensive numbers.

Kansas City is only a -3.5-point favorite.

Miami is capable of beating Kansas City in the Wild Card round.

While Baltimore smashed Miami this season, Miami beat Baltimore 42-38 last year.

Tua threw for six TDs in last year’s game.

The Dolphins were first in the AFC East for most of the season till they lost two straight to end the regular season.

Miami is capable of pulling off some upsets on the road and can make a deep playoff push.

Two NFC Wild Card Teams That Can Make A Deep Playoff Push

Philadelphia Eagles

There is not a colder team entering the playoffs than the Philadelphia Eagles.

They have lost five of their last six games.

The defense of the Eagles has been terrible and they are giving up a ton of yards and points.

So, why can they make a deep playoff push?

For one, they have a track record of doing so.

They made it to the Super Bowl last year.

Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown remain elite.

The offensive line is still very good.

They will face the weakest team in the NFC that won their division.

Philadelphia is a better team than the Bucs and should defeat them.

After that, there is a chance they will face the Dallas Cowboys if the Rams defeat Detroit in the Wild Card round.

Philly is very familiar with Dallas and they split their season matchups.

The Eagles are more than capable of defeating Dallas and making it to the NFC Championship game if they face the Cowboys in the Divisional round.

Philadelphia is being slept on and everybody has seemed to count them out.

However, the Eagles are still capable of beating any team and can make a deep playoff push.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are one of the hotter teams entering the playoffs.

They have won four straight games heading into the Wild Card round.

Stafford has thrown for over 250 passing yards in five straight games.

Puka Nacua set the league on fire in his rookie season, recording 1,486 receiving yards.

Cooper Kupp is healthy and playing well.

Matthew Stafford and the offense are capable of lighting up Detroit’s leaky pass defense that has struggled in the second half of the season.

While the Rams surely will not be favored against the 49ers, division-rival games are different and always close.

Los Angeles is very familiar with San Francisco and will give them a tough challenge.

The Rams will have the QB edge in a matchup against the 49ers and McVay and Shanahan are equally good.

Los Angeles is a team that can go far in the playoffs.