Which Teams Have The Most Picks In The 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25, 2024, and ends on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Teams like the Houston Texans completely changed their future by drafting star QB CJ Stroud last year.

He looks like he will be among the best QBs in the NFL for years to come.

Stroud helped lead the Texans from a 3-13-1 record in 2022 and finishing last in the AFC South to 10-7 and finishing first in the division last year.

Houston also won a playoff game in Stroud’s rookie year.

This year’s draft sees numerous QB prospects that can change the future of an organization.

Below, we will list and discuss which teams have the most and least amount of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL Teams With Most Picks In The 2024 NFL Draft

Below, you will see the teams that have the most picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, with expected compensatory picks.

1. Arizona Cardinals (13 Picks)

The Arizona Cardinals will enter the 2024 NFL Draft with the most draft picks at 13.

After trading out of the third spot in last year’s draft, the Houston Texans gave Arizona future draft picks in this year’s draft, including a first-round pick (27th) and a third-round pick (90th).

That gives the Cardinals six picks inside the top 90, including the fourth overall pick.

What Arizona plans to do with that pick remains a mystery.

However, selecting the best wide receiver prospect in Marvin Harrison Jr. seems like the most logical selection for a team that does not need a quarterback.

Arizona being able to select Harrison Jr will depend on what the Patriots do with the third pick in the draft.

If QBs go 1-3, the Cardinals are in a prime spot to give Kyler Murray the best WR in the draft.

Marvin Harrison Jr has the upside to be an elite WR in the league.

Arizona can use the 27th pick to trade up in the draft if they like a player or trade down to accumulate more draft capital.

The Cardinals are in an excellent spot to boost their team.

2. San Francisco 49ers & Green Bay Packers (11 Picks)

The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers are projected to each have 11 picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Green Bay will have the better picks as they will have two second-round picks (one from the Aaron Rodgers trade) and two third-round picks (one from the Rasul Douglas trade).

Green Bay should also gain three compensatory picks.

The Packers shocked the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round and stomped them.

They also played very well in the NFC Championship game against the 49ers, which they could have easily won.

Green Bay is an up-and-coming team that will just get better this offseason.

As for the 49ers, they will first pick at 31st and again at the end of the second round.

But they should gain four compensatory picks in this year’s draft, including an extra third-round pick with Jimmy Garoppolo leaving.

They also gained an extra fourth-round pick from the Cowboys in the Trey Lance trade this past season.

San Francisco made it to the Super Bowl last year and will have a lot of draft capital to boost their roster more.

3. Washington Commanders (Nine Total Picks)

Six of the nine draft picks the Commanders hold are top 105 picks.

They hold the number two overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Washington will likely draft a QB, most likely Jayden Daniels number two overall.

They also now have the draft capital to boost their team and help Daniels in his rookie season.

NFL Teams With Least Amount Of Picks In The 2024 NFL Draft

Now, we will get into the teams with the least amount of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It is a four-way tie between teams with the least amount of draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, & Denver Broncos (Six Picks)

All four of these teams are expected to have the fewest amount of draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, with six picks.

The Bears, however, are in the best spot with two picks in the top nine, including the number one overall pick.

After that selection, they won’t pick again until the third round because they sent a second-round pick to Washington in the Montez Sweat deal.

The Broncos (12th) and Dolphins (21st) still have their first-round picks, while the Panthers will first pick at 33rd after giving up their 2024 first-round pick in last year’s draft for quarterback Bryce Young.

All four of these teams are also not expected to gain any compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, which further explains why they might have the fewest draft picks.