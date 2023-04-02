Would NFL Jets Pivot to Lamar Jackson Deal Instead of Aaron Rodgers?

Could the New York Jets, who are in search of a franchise quarterback, shift their attention from Aaron Rodgers to Lamar Jackson? Either way it’s going to involve a huge financial commitment from New York.

The Jets are desperate for a big time QB

It’s obvious to everyone who follows the NFL that the Jets are hopelessly devoted to getting a face of the franchise quarterback. Joe Namath, in 1967, was New York’s last franchise passer. He had the team’s first (and last) 4,000 yard passing season.

The Jets haven’t reached the postseason since the 2010 season when their head coach was Rex Ryan. Their QB pursuit has led them to Aaron Rodgers doorstep. And they’ve gone out of their way to show him they’re serious about acquiring him.

New York pulling out all the stops

They hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and signed former Green Bay wide receiver Allen Lazzard to a multi-year contract. Those moves worked as Rodgers, after meeting with the Jets at his home, announced his intention to play for them.

But now New York is having its own doubts, saying it’s not convinced about the level of Rodgers commitment to them.

Why don’t the Jets just look elsewhere?

We know of at least one top notch QB? He’s also won a league MVP award and is 13 years younger? Lamar Jackson anyone?

He’s on the non-exclusive franchise tag, meaning New York can send him an offer sheet at any time now. If Jackson signs an offer sheet, Baltimore will have five days to match it or receive two first-round picks as compensation. The Ravens and Jets could also work out a trade, once Jackson is signed.

Invest in the younger player

Signing Lamar Jackson off of his non-exclusive franchise tag requires the Jets creating a contract that the Ravens won’t match. If the deal called for a totally guaranteed contract, it’s likely Baltimore wouldn’t match it.

Some of Lamar Jackson's 2022 highlights. The Baltimore #Ravens QB is free to negotiate a new contract with any #NFL team, as he is under a non-exclusive tag. Due to his asking price, there isn’t a team that makes sense in this market. He could end up back with the Ravens 👀🏈 pic.twitter.com/lOwZaLLJqH — Win Big Sports (@WBSNsports) March 19, 2023

Rodgers still the Jets preferred QB

Rodgers has two years remaining on his three-year, $150 million contract extension he signed last offseason. He’s the first player in NFL history to have a contract with an average annual value of $50 million per year. Yet, the Jets say they’re ready to take on his historic contract and give up draft picks to the Packers to do so.