News

Would NFL Jets Pivot to Lamar Jackson Deal Instead of Aaron Rodgers?

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read
rodgersjackson-grid

Could the New York Jets, who are in search of a franchise quarterback, shift their attention from Aaron Rodgers to Lamar Jackson? Either way it’s going to involve a huge financial commitment from New York.

Aaron Rodgers Jump to Jets Means NFC Teams Should Go for Lamar Jackson

The Jets are desperate for a big time QB

It’s obvious to everyone who follows the NFL that the Jets are hopelessly devoted to getting a  face of the franchise quarterback. Joe Namath, in 1967, was New York’s last franchise passer. He had the team’s first (and last) 4,000 yard passing season.

The Jets haven’t reached the postseason since the 2010 season when their head coach was Rex Ryan. Their QB pursuit has led them to Aaron Rodgers doorstep. And they’ve gone out of their way to show him they’re serious about acquiring him.

New York pulling out all the stops

They hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and signed former Green Bay wide receiver Allen Lazzard to a multi-year contract. Those moves worked as Rodgers, after meeting with the Jets at his home, announced his intention to play for them.

But now New York is having its own doubts, saying it’s not convinced about the level of Rodgers commitment to them.

Why don’t the Jets just look elsewhere?

We know of at least one top notch QB? He’s also won a league MVP award and is 13 years younger? Lamar Jackson anyone?

He’s on the non-exclusive franchise tag, meaning New York can send him an offer sheet at any time now. If Jackson signs an offer sheet, Baltimore will have five days to match it or receive two first-round picks as compensation. The Ravens and Jets could also work out a trade, once Jackson is signed.

Invest in the younger player

Signing Lamar Jackson off of his non-exclusive franchise tag requires the Jets creating a contract that the Ravens won’t match. If the deal called for a totally guaranteed contract, it’s likely Baltimore wouldn’t match it.

Rodgers still the Jets preferred QB

Rodgers has two years remaining on his three-year, $150 million contract extension he signed last offseason. He’s the first player in NFL history to have a contract with an average annual value of $50 million per year. Yet, the Jets say they’re ready to take on his historic contract and give up draft picks to the Packers to do so.

Image

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
d72e7-april-fools-day08

2 Intriguing April Fool’s Sports Jokes Making Rounds On The Internet

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
News
when-are-nfl-owner-meetings-1024x683
Proposed Rule Changes For 2023 NFL Owners Meeting
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 25 2023
News
Alexis Knierim Brandon Frazier
2023 World Figure Skating Championships: Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in Second Place as Interim Coach Replaces Todd Sand
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 22 2023
News
Veronika Rajek (1)
Who is Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend? Veronika Rajek Net Worth, Age, Instagram, and Bio
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 21 2023
News
Jim Nantz is 10th Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023
Broadcaster Jim Nantz Retiring From March Madness After 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 21 2023
News
2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials - Day 2
Katie Ledecky Turns 26! Five Facts About The Swimming Champion
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Syndication: The Record
Online Sports Betting, Including College Sports, Could Become Legal In North Carolina By January
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top