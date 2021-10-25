Texas Sports Betting Guide - Best TX Sportsbooks Reviewed

Despite being the largest state in the US, Texas sports betting is frowned upon. Currently, there are still several challenges that need to be overcome before sports betting in Texas becomes a reality.

In this comprehensive guide, we will explore the Texas sports betting scene. We will provide some short reviews for our recommended bookies, as well as answer some FAQs. So, carry on reading to find out more.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites List 2021

Having undergone extensive research, we have determined the following sportsbooks are the best in Texas, fulfilling the needs of both novice and seasoned gamblers alike. Each site is fully licensed, and they adhere to all the best security practises:

BetOnline – Overall best Texas sports betting site

Bovada – Superb Texas sports betting site for placing wagers in-play

MyBookie – Excellent Texas sports betting site for crypto payments

BetUS – Great Texas sports betting site for welcome offers

XBet – Popular Texas sports betting site with fast crypto payouts

Intertops – Competitive pre-match lines available

Sportsbetting.ag – Renowned site for placing bets on esports

BetNow – Fabulous integrated prop builder for punters to try out

GTBets – Great NFL lines for punters

BUSR – Superb Texas sportsbook for customer service

Is Sports Betting Legal in Texas?

As things stand, sports betting in Texas has yet to be legalized. Texas laws currently prohibit sports betting companies from operating within state lines. Texas is very conservative with its attitude towards sports betting, however you can still place wagers on the offshore betting sites we recommended in our list above.

Texas Online Sportsbooks

The Lone Star State doesn’t issue sports betting licenses, hence why the only sportsbooks you can legally bet with are offshore ones. This explains why the likes of Fanduel or DraftKings haven’t made it in our top 10 list of online sports betting Texas sites.

As you will discover, there are plenty of offshore alternatives for punters to try out instead.

Land-based Betting in Texas

Unfortunately, you will struggle to find any land-based bookies in Texas. The ban imposed on Texas sports betting extends to retail services, and our research showed there are no physical betting shops in Texas.

So, if you wish to place wagers, you may have to consider traveling to a nearby state that has regulated sports betting, such as New Mexico or Arkansas.

One surprising exception to all this, is social betting. Section 47 of the State’s Penal Code stipulates that betting can take place among friends, providing there is a “legitimate social relationship” between the participants. There is also no limit on the maximum stake that can be placed.

Always bear in mind that sports betting in Texas is very regimented, meaning bookmakers operating within Texas state lines are violating regional laws. You should therefore be wary if you hear of local organizations accepting wagers.

Horse Racing & Off Track Betting in Texas

Off-track betting in Texas is one of a handful of betting activities that have been deemed legal in Texas. All horse racing and greyhound wagering are monitored by the Texas Gaming Commission, which also oversees the state’s most prominent racing facilities, including the Sam Houston Race Park and the Lone Star Park.

Sports betting in Texas dictates all horse racing wagers must be placed at in-state facilities. Racetrack operators aren’t allowed to offer advance deposit wagering (ADW) applications of any kind. If you wish to bet online on horse racing, then we suggest taking a closer look at the offshore sportsbooks we have outlined in this guide.

Texas Sports Betting Legislation Timeline

From a sports betting perspective, Texas has always been very conservative. Texas is on the lower end of the sports betting spectrum when it comes to attempting to create a regulated market. To date, there have been multiple constitutional hurdles that have prevented Texas sports betting from being legalized. At this rate, it seems unlikely anything will materialise in 2021.

The deep-rooted baptist culture has stopped a Texas sports betting bill from being pushed through, and here are a few examples illustrating the difficulties facing Senate or House members to pass through legislation:

July 2021: An attempt to discuss legal sports betting in Texas was rejected by Governor Dan Patrick, who postponed further conversations on the topic until 2023.

March 2021 : Christopher Gerleacher of Gaming Today magazine echoed Governor Patrick’s sentiments by declaring a Texas sports betting bill is likely to “die in committee” because of several constitutional and social obstacles.

February 2021 : Governor Patrick denounces sports betting in Texas in a strongly-worded statement, in which he insists it “won’t see the light of day”.

As you will have seen, there is a long and tough road ahead to legalize sports betting in Texas.

This is out of kilter with the vibrant Texas sports scene that is packed full of distinguished teams that have a mass following, including the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Mavericks.

When will sports betting be legalized in Texas? At this time, it is very hard to say as the road to legalizing sports betting here will be long and tough.

If you are a resident of the Lone Star State, we encourage you to reach out to your local representative to express your support for sports betting to be made legal in Texas.

Offshore Betting in Texas

While Texas gambling laws are stringent, residents won’t be prosecuted for using offshore sites. As long as the bookmaker you wish to play at is in a respected jurisdiction, you will be able to play at any of the sports betting sites we have suggested above.

Nevertheless, should you wish to sign up to and deposit with an overseas operator, there are a few things you should keep in mind:

There are many dodgy-looking websites out there. If there is one that doesn’t look right, then you should steer clear of them. Only use the offshore betting sites we have recommended in this guide.

Some offshore sportsbooks may report your winnings to the IRS.

The more sportsbooks you sign up with, the more likely you will find greater value for your preferred markets. We recommended signing up to at least three renowned sportsbooks to capitalize on the benefits they offer.

The offshore sites we have advertised in this guide offer a huge range of markets, generous promotions, and above all else, they are safe.

Are Daily Fantasy Sports Legal in Texas?

Technically speaking, DFS is murky, so it is rather complicated trying to determine the legality of daily sports contests. Luckily, the top four DFS providers in the United States – FanDuel, DraftKings, Yahoo, and Fantasy Draft – accept players from Texas. There has been no record of citizens being prosecuted by the authorities for participating in DFS contests.

Texas Casino Laws

With a few exceptions we have highlighted below, there are no regulated online casinos in Texas, but there are several land-based gambling venues in the state.

Online Casinos in Texas

The situation with online betting in Texas is essentially the same as Texas sports betting – you can bet with offshore betting sites.

If you’re looking to gamble with an overseas online casino site, we suggest trying out the following:

Bovada Casino

BetUS Casino

BetOnline Casino

Intertops Casino

Land-Based Casinos in Texas

Land-based gambling in Texas is available, but limited. These are three legal brick-and-mortar establishments you can explore:

State-run raffles and lotteries, such as the Lotto Texas and Mega Millions. Indian casinos. As these casinos are owned by Indian tribes, these venues lie outside Texas jurisdiction. The two active Indian casinos you can play at are the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, and the Naskila Gaming Casino in Livingston. Casino cruise ships. The most popular boat, Jacks or Better casino boat, regularly sails out of Galveston several miles into the Gulf of Mexico. This ship has plenty of slots, blackjack, roulette and other casino staples on board for you to try out.

Texas Gambling Taxes

All legal gambling winnings in Texas are subject to a 24% federal tax. Most winnings that exceed $5,000 will be subject to income tax withholding, which means the responsibility for paying taxes levied on these winnings lies with the gambling provider.

Best Texas Sportsbooks Reviewed

Now we have put you in the picture about how Texas sports betting works, let’s review the top 5 recommended sportsbooks. We explain what makes them tick.

BetOnline – Overall best Texas sports betting site

If you are after an all-encompassing betting experience, then BetOnline will satisfy your needs. We have given BetOnline top spot, as it has a huge range of markets that will appeal to everyone.

BetOnline has a proven track record in the sports betting scene, boasting over 20 years worth of experience. US sports bettors swarm to this site, and it is a true favorite.

To kick things off, you can tap into a generous 100% matched deposit bonus that’s worth up to $1,000. This can be claimed simply by using the BetOnline promo code BOL1000. For existing customers, there are plenty of other deals, including a 25% reload bonus. Odds boost are also part and parcel of the betting experience with BetOnline, and there is also a parlay betting function.

On the payment front, there are plenty of deposit and withdrawal methods, incorporating credit cards as well as cryptocurrencies. Withdrawals are processed quickly, and BetOnline is one of the safest sites we have come across.

Pros:

Large welcome bonus and great promotions for existing customers

Wide variety of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals

Plenty of sports and eSports markets

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

Fees applied for some withdrawal options

2. Bovada – Superb Texas sports betting site for placing wagers in-play

If you have any kind of sports betting experience, the chances are you will probably have heard of Bovada. Established in the early 2010s by Calvin Ayre, Bovada is one of the most recognizable betting brands in the US.

Featuring an extensive catalog of traditional sports betting options as well as eSports, including CS:GO, LoL, and Call of Duty, you will be spoilt for choice at Bovada. There are numerous different bet types available, including prop bets, futures and spreads.

However, Bovada delivers when it comes to live betting, and there are always live markets to bet on, covering US major leagues and a variety of other sports around the world. Also, it is one of the few Texas sports betting sites that offer live streaming, so you can watch sports events in HD, while simultaneously placing and monitoring your wagers.

The flagship promotion is a $750 welcome bonus granted to first-time Bitcoin depositors. It’s one of the most competitive crypto-exclusive introductory offers we have come across, so if you’re looking to fund your account using BTC, Bovada should be high on your list of potential bookmakers.

Pros:

Excellent app for mobile users

Extensive market coverage

Unmatched Bitcoin deposit bonus

Reputable US sports betting operator

Cons:

Lines for traditional sports events can be late

3. MyBookie – Excellent Texas sports betting site for crypto payments

We have placed MyBookie third in our list of recommended Texas sports betting sites. Holding a valid license from Costa Rica, MyBookie is a popular destination for Texas sports betting enthusiasts.

MyBookie leaves no stone unturned, as you will find lines for plenty of sporting disciplines. This includes, but is not limited to: basketball, football, soccer, and MMA.

Like BetOnline and Bovada, MyBookie matches all new players’ first deposit by 100% up to a maximum of $1,000. All you have to do is to enter the promo code MYBY100 MyBookie promo code when prompted upon signing up to the site.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg, as there are a wealth of other reload bonuses, as well as a 250% referral bonus. MyBookie is a sports betting hub, and so you won’t be short on entertainment.

If that wasn’t enough, MyBookie also has a diverse range of payment methods, covering most of the latest crypto-based currencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum. When it comes to sports betting in Texas, there aren’t many better than MyBookie.

Pros:

Large variety of sports to bet on

Excellent welcome bonus

Refer Your Friends bonus

Wide range of crypto payments

Cons:

No in-game analysis or tips

4. BetUS – Great Texas sports betting site for welcome offers

BetUS is one of the oldest sportsbooks around accepting wagers from Texas-based gamblers. Since its launch in 1994, BetUS has become one of the safest sites around, holding a Costa Rica gambling license.

Unsurprisingly, BetUS caters to all sports fans, so you will find lines for football, martial arts, tennis, basketball, golf, and much more.

Alternatively, if ESports floats your boat, you will be readily supplied with odds for leading LoL, CS:Go, and Dota 2 tournaments. On the promotional side of things, BetUS opens its arms to new customers with a deal that amounts to $2,500 in sports bonuses. New customers signing up can activate the offer by using the BetUS promo code JOIN125! The promotion, which is a 125% deposit match on your first deposit, is the biggest sports promotion offer out there, so you can get more bang for your buck.

There are also plenty of other great promos available, including a reload bonus. BetUS also has a cracking online casino for you to explore if you wish to venture away from their sports offering.

Pros:

Unmatched welcome bonus offer

Speedy withdrawals

Well-rounded sports and markets coverage

Established sports betting provider

Cons:

Tough bonus wagering requirements

5. XBet – Popular Texas sports bettting site with fast crypto payouts

XBet is one of the new bookies on the Texas sports betting scene. However, it has become a go-to option for Texas-based punters, and there are plenty of sports to bet on.

If you are a fan of betting while on the move, XBet has a well-designed app that is compatible with iOS and Android users. With the website and app, you can enjoy a wide range of crypto-based deposit options that have fair limits as well as speedy withdrawals.

The welcome bonus consists of a 100% deposit match up to $500, and you have to redeem the promo code XB100 to claim the offer. There are wagering requirements of 7x attached to the promotion. While it’s not necessarily the biggest promotion out there, it may well suit casual bettors or novices who aren’t looking to splurge big amounts.

With some exciting deals for existing customers, including horse racing rebates, XBet has plenty going for it, so it was hard to overlook this site.

Pros:

Great for crypto payments

Quick withdrawals

Site easy to navigate

Plenty of sports markets

Cons:

Bonus amount smaller compared to competitors

Limited customer support options

Texas Betting Sites Comparison

Now, we have reviewed the best Texas sports betting sites, let’s see how they match up in terms of bonuses, payment methods, and features.

Sportsbook Bonus Promo Code Available Markets Live Streaming Payment Methods BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 BOL1000 20 No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin Bovada 100% Bitcoin match up to $750 N/A 22 Yes Credit card, debit card, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin MyBookie 100% deposit match up to $1,000 MYBY100 18 Yes Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin BetUS 125% deposit match up to $2,500 JOIN125 22 No Credit card, bank wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin XBet 100% deposit match up to $500 XB100 21 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill Intertops 100% deposit match up to $500 ROOKIE100 17 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill Sportsbetting.ag 100% deposit match up to $1,000 SB1000 16 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple BetNow 100% deposit match up to $500 BN100 10 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash GT Bets 100% deposit match up to $500 N/A 18 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple BUSR 20% deposit match up to $500 N/A 17 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin

How We Rank Texas Sportsbooks

We are very meticulous in our research, so we can help you find the perfect Texas sportsbooks. But what is the criteria for judging them? Below, we assess the key factors that form a good sportsbook:

Security & Regulation

Naturally, any sportsbook worth their salt will have installed the latest SSL encryption measures, and may well have KYC (Know Your Customer) protocols in place, so that customers can be rest assured they are safe while betting online.

Range of markets

The best Texas sportsbooks will be complete with a wealth of different markets for punters to explore. Those that carry sway will have lots of different lines, as well as provide the opportunity to place prop and spread wagers. MyBookie even has odds boosts that will excite customers.

Bonuses & Promos

All the best Texas sportsbooks will work tirelessly to advertise exciting bonuses to pull in new customers, as well as engage with existing customers. BetUS, for example, really wowed us with their stunning 125% deposit match up to $2,500.

Payment methods

The best Texas sportsbooks will also have a diverse range of payment methods. Withdrawals and deposits will be processed in a timely fashion, so that players can enjoy what they do most. XBet, for example, is renowned for allowing crypto payments.

Odds

Any Texas sportsbook worth their salt will provide competitive odds to give punters value for their buck. Bovada, for example, facilitates live betting, so punters can place wagers as the action unfolds, and prices will be adjusted accordingly.

Customer service

Good customer service is vital. Some Texas sportsbooks may have a live chat facility, while others will simply have a comprehensive FAQs section to tackle any queries. Make sure you can get hold of an agent if you run into trouble while betting online.

How to Start Online Betting in Texas

So, let’s walk you through the process of sports betting in Texas, using our recommended sportsbook, BetOnline.

Step 1: Create a BetOnline Account

To set up an account with BetOnline, head over to the sportsbook’s website and click ‘Join Now’. You then just need to enter your name, email, phone number, date of birth, and a password of at least six characters to begin the signing up process.

Step 2: Verify Your Email

Before proceeding, make sure you click on the link sent by BetOnline to verify your email address.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

Now, you will be able to top up your playing account by depositing funds. You can choose from a variety of ways, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum, and your bonus size will depend on how much you deposit.

Step 4: Start Betting

Once you have completed all the above steps, you can enter the sports lobby. Select the markets you wish to play and place your bets!

Conclusion

Texas is undoubtedly one of the most conservative US jurisdictions when it comes to sports betting. It seems like sports betting in this state will be a slow burner as there is serious opposition to gambling. But that shouldn’t stop you from trying out any of the offshore sportsbooks we have discussed in this guide.

Are you ready to get started with the best offshore sportsbooks? Sign up with BetOnline, and use promo code BOL1000 to claim your $1,000 welcome bonus.

FAQs

Is online sports betting legal in Texas?

In short, no. However, you are free to bet with one of our recommended best Texas sportsbooks that are located offshore.

Is DraftKings sportsbook legal in Texas?

No. US-based sportsbooks can’t offer sports betting services in states that don’t regulate sports gambling. However, Texas-based residents can use DraftKings’ DFS services.

What sportsbooks take bets from Texas?

Most offshore sportsbooks will accept wagers from Texas residents. We recommend BetOnline, Bovada, and MyBookie as a starting point.

When will sports betting be legal in Texas?

It’s hard to give a definitive timeline as there are many obstacles to overcome, however the earliest Texas sports betting will be introduced is 2023.

What is the best sportsbook in Texas?

Our extensive research has shown that the best sportsbook in Texas, or rather best offshore sportsbooks for Texans, is BetOnline.