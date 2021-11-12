Over/Under Betting Guide - How To Under Bet

In many sports, the over/under betting market is very popular. However, this market is designed to be different, offering players a way to bet on a particular game without choosing the winner.

Here we will look in-depth at the over/under bet, what it is, where you can place the bet, and how to get started.

What is Over/Under Betting?

Regular betting often involves predicting the winner of a game, but over/under betting offers you a different perspective to look at. The over/under sports betting market gives you a line that the bookmaker has created, and all you have to do is predict whether the total in the match will be over that or under it.

The bet can focus on many different aspects of a game, but the most popular is the total number of scores, so goals in soccer and ice hockey, or points in NFL and NBA betting.

How Over/Under Betting Works

With this type of betting, you can place a wager on the contest and not choose who will win. This is great if you are unsure, or there is a strong favorite, and the odds are not appealing.

How over/under betting works is straightforward, and this is the case across all sports.

First, the bookmakers set the line, which will be displayed clearly when looking at the market. Then, there will be two betting options, over and under – you simply choose which you want to bet on.

Betting sites make this market a two-way market by adding a .5 to their line – this means the bet can’t result in a draw.

Here are some examples of lines you will see.

Soccer – line set at 2.5 – Over = three or more, Under = two or less

NFL – line set at 42.5 – Over = 43 or more, Under = 42 or less

NBA – line set at 198.5 – Over = 199 or more, Under = 198 or less

Over/Under Betting Odds

The odds on an over/under betting market will always be very similar. This is because the market is two-way, and bookmakers set the line. This means they can set the line at a point when they believe it to be the fairest possible, so both outcomes are priced up almost the same.

However, the odds will not always stay the same. News about the game and the money placed on the market can affect the odds and how they change.

Bookmakers want to protect their profits, and they do that by changing the odds to reflect their position. So if too many people are betting on the same outcome, bookmakers will lower the odds on that, and raise them on the other side of the market, to try and get money on that, which would balance their book.

On top of this, look out for any news that may affect the game. For example, has a player been ruled out that will affect scoring? Does the weather forecast point to the game being played in harsh conditions, making scoring more challenging? These will all affect the game and change the odds.

How to Read an Over/Under Bet?

Most bookmakers display the over/under market in precisely the same way, so you will be able to understand what it is and how it looks, regardless of where you play.

The first aspect to look for is the line, which will vary because bookmakers set this themselves, and not all will have the same opinion.

Then you will see the two options, usually shown with an O and U, standing for over and under, with the odds at the side.

Look at the line, choose if you want to go over or under based on the odds on offer, click the one you want, and your bet will be added to the bet slip.

Example of an Over/Under Bet

If you want an idea of what an over/under bet looks like, here are two examples for you to look at.

Example 1

NFL – Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants

Over/Under betting line set at 38.5

Over 38.5 (-110)

Under 38.5 (-110)

Bet – $110 on over 38.5

Final score – Packers 28-20 Giants = Total points 48

Bet is a winner, with $110 returning $100 profit = $210 total returns

Example 2

NBA – Denver Nuggets @ Utah Jazz

Over/Under betting line set at 195.5

Over 195.5 (-115)

Under 195.5 (-105)

Bet – $105 on under 195.5

Final score – Nuggets 100-82 Jazz = Total points 182

Bet is a winner, with $105 returning $100 profit = $205 total returns

Over/Under Betting Strategy

It is essential to have a strategy for your over/under betting to ensure you get the best from it.

Make sure you don’t always stick to going over or going under – it is vital to vary things. Secondly, you should approach this type of betting like you would any other. For example, when betting on the moneyline, you will compare form and player ability, but when you are betting over/under on NFL games or any other sport, you need to compare the scoring and defensive skills.

Ask yourself, does the game look like it can be open and free-scoring, or will defensive players come out on top?

Then look at conditions – will they favor how you think it will go?

Finally, look at the game situation. Does a particular team need to win, meaning they may play more offensively, or is it a game where a team wants to play more conservatively?

All of these questions should form part of your over/under betting strategy.

How to Place an Over/Under Bet

There are many similarities with betting over/under between the various bookmakers, so placing this bet is easy regardless of the bookmaker you choose.

Here we are going to show you the entire process, using BetOnline as an example. Firstly, we will sign up, deposit, and then bet on the over/under betting line.

Head over to BetOnline using the link above to take you to the landing page. When you are there, look out for the ‘Join Now’ green box, click this to create an account. Enter your name, email, date of birth, address, mobile number, and create a password for your account You will be required to verify your details above by sending copies of your ID to BetOnline, so make sure you get them correct and do this to avoid delays. To deposit into the account, head to the cashier page. Choose a method and enter your deposit amount, making sure you consider the welcome bonus here so that you can claim it as a new player. Now you are ready to bet, so head over to the sport you would like to bet on and look for the over/under betting markets. Most sports will list this as one of the leading markets listed as soon as you click on the sport or league, so you should be able to access the line quickly and place your bets.

Over/Under Betting Tips

1. Mix up your bets

Don’t just focus on the over line because you want to watch high scoring games – there is great value to be found on the under line.

2. Check the weather conditions if applicable

If you are betting over/under on an outdoor sport, be sure to check the weather. In certain sports, such as the NFL, the weather can play a massive part in how open and free-flowing the game is, which significantly impacts the score.

3. Consider how your bet will win

This is especially important on the over line. Consider what will need to happen for your bet to win – do you need a strong game from both teams or a big one-sided victory? Make sure teams have a reason to play and players capable of delivering what you need.

4. Shop around for value

It’s best to always look for value when betting, but it is even more critical on the over/under betting line. This is because bookmakers set the line, as well as the odds so that you could get a better deal on the line and the odds from a particular bookmaker if you go and find it.

5. Bet at the right time

Like all bets, team news, conditions and other reports will change the odds. So if you are expecting good news in a game you are betting on, such as a star player playing, look to bet before the announcement if you think it will affect the betting market you want to bet on.

Conclusion

We have covered the over/under betting meaning here to provide all you need to take it forward. This betting option is a great alternative, as you can bet without choosing who will win the game.

The over betting is always considered a fun option, but don’t miss out on the under line, as excellent value can be found in low scoring games, especially if things like the weather are on your side.

FAQs

What is over/under in betting?

Over/under betting is a wager on a line created by bookmakers. This is usually based on the game’s score, and you have an option to bet over the line or under.

Is it better to bet over or under?

Many people prefer over betting, as this means you will see a more exciting game, but both are equally as good, and often the under line can produce great value because fewer people look at it.

How do you read an over/under?

Over and under betting is simple to read – the line is shown with betting odds for O (over) and U (under) for you to choose from.

What does over/under 1.5 mean in betting?

This means the betting line is set at 1.5, so you have to choose over (two or more) or under (one or less).

What is the best over/under betting strategy?

The best strategy involves lots of parts to give you a complete overview of the game. First, look at the line, compare players, the type of game you expect, conditions and injury news. All of this combined offers the best strategy to use.