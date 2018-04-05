Richie Incognito makes a scene, publicly fires agent on Twitter

Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito often makes sure to create a stir when speaking publicly.
Thursday was no different, when Incognito took to Twitter and made a scene about something that most players handle privately.
Incognito fired his agent, and complained about the job they were doing in doing so.
The big guy was previously represented by Athletes First, but apparently they weren’t doing as good of a job as he wanted.
It’s interesting that he wishes them the best, but made should a big fuss about firing them.
