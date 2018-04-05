Richie Incognito makes a scene, publicly fires agent on Twitter

Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito often makes sure to create a stir when speaking publicly.

Thursday was no different, when Incognito took to Twitter and made a scene about something that most players handle privately.

Incognito fired his agent, and complained about the job they were doing in doing so.

@AthletesFirst You are Fired! I wish you guys nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for all of your help and guidance along the way. It’s time for me to go in a new direction ✌🏼 — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) April 5, 2018

The big guy was previously represented by Athletes First, but apparently they weren’t doing as good of a job as he wanted.

It’s interesting that he wishes them the best, but made should a big fuss about firing them.