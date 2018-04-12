NFL

Watch Johnny Manziel throw 50-yard TD, run for score in Spring League game

Football fans witnessed the return of Johnny Manziel on Thursday night in a Spring League game, and he treated them to a few exciting moments.

It was Manziel’s first game in roughly two-and-a-half years, and he appeared to be charged up for it.

Manziel hit receiver Antwan Goodley for a 50-yard touchdown with a nice pass early in the game, which you can watch below.

He also ran for a touchdown as well.

We didn’t see his signature money sign gesture. Hopefully that’s a thing of the past, as Manziel looks to embrace his fresh start.

