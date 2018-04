Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has made a habit of giving back to the community, and he continues to hook kids and those in need up in a big way.

It’s one thing to do it during the holiday season, but to do it during the offseason, when players often disconnect, is huge.

That’s what Newton recently did, when he took a number of Special Olympics athletes to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Atlanta. He gave each kid $200 to spend on whatever they chose.

Awesome.