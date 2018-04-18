Patriots interested in Josh Rosen, could Tom Brady choose to retire?

The Patriots, under Bill Belichick, have never had to rebuild.

A lot of that is due to the fact that quarterback Tom Brady suits up under center, and guys are willing to take less money to play for them, as a contender.

But what if Brady ends up calling it quits? Opinion pieces from those in the know are insinuating that he’s even mulling retirement. There’s clearly some dissension between him and Bill Belichick, dating back to the way the head coach dealt with Brady’s trainer last season.

So could the Patriots draft a quarterback next week? It’s possible. The team has two first-round picks, and quarterback Josh Rosen appears to be slipping a bit, which has now piqued the team’s interest. NESN reported that the Patriots have reached out to Rosen and have expressed interest in him.

This could potentially be a great landing spot for Rosen. The New England area suits his personality and intelligence well, and the Patriots coaching staff would likely be able to keep him from speaking his mind too often — which is one of the knocks on him.

Still, the Patriots have the No. 23 and No. 23 overall picks, so they’d have to trade up to take a quarterback — even if they were targeting Lamar Jackson. Trading up is rare for Belichick, but with all the buzz about Brady calling it quits sooner than later — whether it’s this season or next — drafting a signal-caller makes sense for the Patriots, and Rosen would be an excellent fit.