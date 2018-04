The Cowboys did all they could to prevent fans from booing on Day 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Dallas elected to have three of the greatest players in franchise history — Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Jason Witten — on stage with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, as he announced the picks.

It didn’t work.

Fans at AT&T Stadium still managed to boo the commish.

The fans are booing Goodell in the #2018NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Aa3EVuje6m — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 27, 2018

Boooooo.