NFL 2018 Draft: Some Picks that Surprised Everyone

The NFL 2018 draft is over, and it brought many surprises this time like before. While some teams picked players quite surprisingly, a few teams got lucky chances to get some players with great potency.

As the three-day draft is over, and various team management and analysts began the calculations behind the screens. Some teams improved a lot with much more balanced lineups, whereas a few others landed into more troubles.

Let’s discuss some of the biggest surprises in this NFL draft season that can impact the coming seasons.

Safety Terrell Edmunds Lands on the Steelers in the First Round

Edmunds brothers made history this time by being the first brothers to be chosen in the first round draft in the same year. The overall 28th pick of the draft, Terrell Edmunds was making a surprising entry to the first round draft.

Interestingly, in the mock drafts and analysis, the names of Jessie Bates from Wake Forest and Justin Reid from Stanford were heard much louder than Tarrell. Though the elder Edmunds has surprised many with his pickup, it cannot be described as a bad move. He is known for excellent athletic ability with long arms and expected to justify his pick by flying around the field in the coming days.

Lamar Jackson Got a late Pickup by Ravens

The Louisville Quarterback is regarded as someone with right talent. Therefore, everybody expected an early pick for him in the first round. When teams like Patriots, Steelers, and Saints were eagerly looking for a passer whom they can trust in future, analysts expected Jackson within the picks of 11 to 20.

However, the drafting session narrated a completely different story as none of those teams tried to acquire him. Finally, Baltimore Ravens put a stake on him as the overall 32nd pick. Jackson is a dynamic runner and showed greater improvements year after year. The coming years will tell whether the teams made a mistake or not.