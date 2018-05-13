Bills take a shot at ESPN over Josh Rosen chyron fail

When the Worldwide Leader makes a gaffe, the world often lets them know about it.

Sure enough, that’s what happened on Saturday, when ESPN incorrectly stated that Rosen plays for the Bills. The thing is that he doesn’t, as he was drafted for the Cardinals.

Yeah, we really doubt he was at Bills minicamp, ESPN.

I’m fairly sure that would be frowned upon …. pic.twitter.com/nOYuTqTfCL — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) May 12, 2018

The Cards weighed in about it.

Hey @buffalobills, is there something you want to tell us? https://t.co/b35M9o4BUs — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 12, 2018

And then the Bills came in from the top rope to troll ESPN over its accuracy gaffe.

We’re pretty sure they were referencing Josh Allen, not Josh Rosen, but either way, someone that works in on-air production made a mistake.