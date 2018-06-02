Earning and Burning

Professional athletes are some of the biggest salary earners out there, and it makes sense as to why. There are a very select few amount of people that can perform at the level that a professional athlete can. It requires a kind of dedication, physique, and mental fortitude that few have. For those who meet the qualifications though, being a professional athlete is one of the most lucrative careers out there.

If you haven’t been keeping current with sports news, you might be interested to learn which athletes have made it on the list of the highest earning athletes currently out there. Every year some athletes retire, others get raises, and others still get transfers or cancelled contracts. So the highest earning athletes are always changing.

A Hedge Bet

It is true that athletes make a lot of money, but often it is only for a very short period of time, as sports can often be very hard on the body, especially when played at such a high professional level. That is why it is crucial for athletes to earn enough during their short career to keep them comfortable once their body can no longer keep up with the rigorous routine.

Galaxy player Zlatan Ibrahimovic stirred up controversy recently when he decided to get a leg up on his salary by partnering with a bookmaking brand. This has stirred up the community, as some people feel that he is a role model for children, and should not be partnering with a gambling company, while others believe it is a good and healthy way for athletes to supplement their income and get more companies involved in the game.

The High Rollers

After the latest controversy, we needed to see just which athletes were bringing in the biggest bucks. So here is a list of some of the highest paid athletes of all time:

Michael Jordan – Probably not a surprise to most, MJ made 1.8 billion dollars over the course of his career. Most of that came from sponsorships such as Hanes, Gatorade, and Nike. He also owns the Hornets, a team currently valued at 780 million.

Tiger Woods – Another big time earner, he comes just under Michael at 1.7 billion. Having won 14 of the 18 PGA Tour events he attended, it is no wonder so many are willing to shell out big bucks to watch him play.

Jack Nicklaus – Earning over 1.2 billion over the course of his career, this 18 time major winner professional golfer also owns a course design company with over 410 courses distributed in 41 different countries. A savvy businessman, Jack also has a hand in real estate, wine, ice cream, lemonade, and more.

Kobe Bryant – A household name, Kobe Bryant’s player salary was one of the highest of all times for a team sport athlete. For six years Kobe held the highest salary in the NBA, no small feat, and he earned over 800 million over the course of his career.

