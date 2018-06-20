Tom Brady Dethroned as Highest Rated QB in Madden 19

The Madden 19 player ratings were leaked Tuesday afternoon and to the surprise of many Tom Brady was not the highest rated quarterback in the game.

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers took home the award as the only QB with a 99-overall rating. Brady came in two percentage points below Rodgers with a 97 rating.

Aaron Rodgers Sidelined with Injury

Rodgers played in just 7 games of the 2017-2018 NFL season. After taking a vicious blow in a week 6 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings Rodgers was sidelined for most of the rest of the season with a broken collarbone. In his 14th season in the league he threw for 1,675 yards, completing 64.7% of his pass attempts with 16 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.

Tom Brady’s MVP Season

Tom Brady took the league by storm in his 18th season. The 40-year-old threw for 4,577 yards, completing 66.3% of his pass attempts with 32 touchdowns to only 8 interceptions. His 4,577 yards led the NFL, and his 32 touchdowns were good for 3rd among all QB’s. Brady’s 10 touchdowns and 98.0 passer rating under pressure were the highest marks in the NFL.

Brady led his team to Super bowl LII in a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Though the Patriots ultimately lost the contest, Tom put on a show for the ages. He completed 28 passes for a Super Bowl record 505 passing yards and 3 touchdowns to no interceptions.

His stellar play on the field paved the way to his 3rd MVP award, tallying 40 of the 50 possible votes.

Perhaps someone behind the scenes at EA Sports should consider flipping the two QB ratings after such a phenomenal season by arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.