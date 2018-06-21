How to store all your passwords in one place

Web privacy and security became one of the most solution requiring issues of the second decade of XXI century. Personal data leaks regularly happen even on high-profile social networks and mail services. Additionally, this problem started to climb its way up to the institutional level. The election results are damaged or changed; medical information is spoiled or stolen; banking funds are blocked or transferred by the third parties. This news turned into casual ones along with economic recessions and celebrities divorces.

Undetermined account security

The number of online services with obligatory account creation increases every day because it makes a website more adapted and transformable to the customer needs. This system is a time saver, but the level of its security extremely varies on different Internet platforms.

The most safety questionable services are those where visitors voluntarily share their detailed identity information that makes them vulnerable to various kinds of fraud. Whether it’s one or two-step verifications system the most comfortable way around it is to employ users’ negligence. Multiple unnecessary accounts, one password for everything, usage of well-known personal fact like the birth date as a key, sharing of confirmation codes, etc. are common mistakes that can lead to serious consequences.

Password creation basics

Entirely to avoid using account-based software and websites is impossible. That’s why it’s essential to create an appropriate security system for your alternative virtual personality. For starters, you need a secure password. Though sign-up applications usually have password strength meters the following aspects should be taken into consideration:

Length. Use words or phrases that consist of 20 symbols leastways.

Obviousness. Don’t create passwords based on your data that can be simply retrieved. Avoid employing full words, logical phrases, and typical number combinations. Combine digits, letters with the alternating case and symbols.

Uniqueness. Each key should open only one door, and each pass should unlock only one account.

Renewability. Every password should have the expiration date. For some of them, it can be unscheduled due to an account break-in. Its replacement shouldn’t be weaker than its forerunner.

Privacy. Paroles should be either memorized or securely stored.

Password repositories

The last aspect promoted the appearance of the new kind of offline and online services – password managers. Browsers found a resolution for access codes retention but not to their safety for multi-user devices. Independent up-to-date instruments ensure the storage of each access key, its organization, and security. Instead of million, you should remember only one pass to the encrypted database. This tool implementing software variations can have following features:

Data administration. Add, group, move, rename, search, delete, share or make private passwords for your convenience.

Device sync. Synchronize the database and settings on your smartphone and laptop.

Fingerprint key. This is the mobile version feature that allows accessing your passwords with a click.

Auto-fill. An additional extension function that provides pass autofill on compatible applications.

One-time pass. Generate once-only keys for two-factor authentication services.

Other data keeping. Store different kinds of confidential information like notes, banking requisites, etc.

One of the password manager prominent examples with mentioned characteristics is Secrets app. It’s available for Mac OS and iOS devices and runs on no-subscription principle. Use free storage or enlarge it through in-app-purchases.

Pass storage services: pros and cons

As the personal information security assistant, it’s an original resolution. Notwithstanding its fundamental principle is similar to the situation when you put all the eggs in one basket. If you lose or forget master-password you cannot recover it ergo you won’t be able to access you pass database.

Password managers help you to maintain the security level by checking your access key strengths, creating temporary ones and keeping track of its existence period. To execute it by yourself is very handy and less secure.

But basically, you rely on the service honesty and security as in any other occasion of accounts creation. Before deciding to use password manager search out the general background information and each appealing application terms and conditions.

Take care of your virtual safety to avoid real-life negative aftermaths.