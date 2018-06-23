UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards
June 23, 2018
Singapore Indoor Stadium
Kallang, Singapore
UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards Results
Main Card (UFC Fight Pass/Fight Network – 8:00 am Eastern)
Welterweights (five rounds):
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (33-10, 1 NC, #12 ranked welterweight)
Leon Edwards (14-3, #17 ranked welterweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Ovince Saint Preux (22-11, #4 ranked light heavyweight)**WINNER by Submission (Armbar) – Round 1 (2:54)
Tyson Pedro (7-1, #16 ranked light heavyweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Jessica-Rose Clark (8-4, 1 NC, #11 ranked women’s flyweight)
Jessica Eye (12-6, 1 NC, #16 ranked women’s flyweight)**WINNER by Unanimous (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Welterweights:
Li Jingliang (14-5, #49 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Daichi Abe (6-1, #86 ranked welterweight)
Prelim (UFC Fight Pass – 4:30 am Eastern)
Bantamweights:
Teruto Ishihara (11-5-2, #36 ranked bantamweight)
Petr Yan (8-1)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (3:28)
Featherweights:
Felipe Arantes (18-9-1, 2 NC, #28 ranked featherweight)
Song Yadong (10-3, 2 NC, #38 ranked featherweight)**WINNER by KO (Elbow) – Round 2 (4:59)
Featherweights:
Rolando Dy (9-6-1, 1 NC, #48 ranked featherweight)
Shane Young (11-4, #53 ranked featherweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 2 (4:40)
Welterweights:
Song Kenan (13-4, #71 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 2 (4:45)
Hector Aldana (4-0)
Welterweights:
Shinsho Anzai (10-2, #66 ranked welterweight)
Jake Matthews (13-3, #22 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by Submission (RNC) – Round 1 (3:44)
Women’s Strawweights:
Viviane Pereira (13-1, #17 ranked women’s strawweight)
Yan Xionan (8-1, 1 NC, #25 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Flyweights:
Matt Schnell (11-4, #24 ranked flyweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Naoki Inoue (11-0, #26 ranked flyweight)
Flyweights:
Jenel Lausa (7-4, #28 ranked flyweight)
Ulka Sasaki (20-5-2, #12 ranked flyweight)**WINNER by Submission (RNC) – Round 2 (4:04)
Flyweights:
Yi Jeon Kim (7-2-1, # ranked flyweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Melinda Fabian (4-3-2, # ranked flyweight)
