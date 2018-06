Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just got paid, big-time, which might lead many to believe that he embarked on a spending spree.

He did not. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

Fresh off the three-year, $84 million contract he signed, which entailed him receiving all of that money guaranteed, Cousins was seen driving an old van.

This photo he posted perfectly sums up Dad Life.

People like to give me a hard time, but it still runs well… pic.twitter.com/9giAGYHlor — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) June 24, 2018

Sexy.