Your NFL Update Round-up

In just a few short days, NFL training camps will start up around the league. It's exciting news for football fans who have been waiting for months to see their favorite players get back onto the field. Before we know it, the 2018 season will be upon us. Yes, it's almost time for football! With that in mind, here are some updates from around the league.

Jacksonville Generosity

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette saw a tweet from a Tigers student requesting help with her tuition and asking for contributions of $1, $5, anything, to a GoFundMe site.

I have 2 come out of pocket to pay for my senior year. It’s 10k for the entire year! I currently work 2jobs for the other 5k! $1, $5 ANYTHING HELPS! I’ve come too far to stop here! Thank you everyone! Plz RT! Please support my GoFundMe campaign: https://t.co/Grcurw78tS @gofundme — MissJ-Nichol (@jhanenichol_) July 2, 2018

Fournette offered to pay her entire tuition.

Looka my dawg dm me yo number I’ll pay the rest for you …….. https://t.co/gy0u0iCs9A — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 3, 2018

Just incredible!

And Yet Another Good Deed…

49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin bought a new house for his mother, Tamina, and sister Deja, who has cerebral palsy.

And a Not-so-good Deed…

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was cited for driving under the influence on July 4 in Chandler, Arizona. Here is his statement:

“I truly regret my incredibly poor judgment and inexcusable actions. Everyone associated with the NFL and its teams is held to a high standard of behavior and I obviously failed to meet that. I sincerely apologize to our organization and its fans as well as to my family. I accept full responsibility for my actions and hold myself completely accountable. Moving forward, I will take the steps to ensure that I never put myself or the Cardinals in this type of situation again.”

Eli’s Helmet Up for Auction

Manning’s helmet used in Super Bowl XLII, where his Giants upset the 18-0 New England Patriots, will be auctioned off by Goldin Auctions.

Goldin Auctions president Ken Goldin said that the “bidding for this will definitely surpass $130,000.”

If it does, it will be the highest-priced football helmet ever sold at auction.