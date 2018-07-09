Steve Smith skewers fan who bugged him for selfie

Fans — especially younger ones — really don’t understand how the sports world works.

Some of them — we won’t single out millennials, but it does come along with a sense of entitlement — seem to believe they’re entitled to whatever they request from celebrities, like it’s part of the gig or something.

The thing is that it isn’t, so when a Twitter user named “Noah” asked former NFL receiver Steve Smith for a selfie, the Ravens receiver politely declined. Apparently, Smith was eating with his family at the food court in a mall, so it’s understandable why he wasn’t interested.

Noah, however, wasn’t happy about it, so he had a tantrum on Twitter. Check out the (now deleted) tweets [via Yardbarker].

Smith later responded to the fan’s whining.

Smith handled that perfectly, and we side with him 100 percent. The fan bugged him at the mall while he was eating with his family — what did he expect would happen? This wasn’t a charity or promotional event.