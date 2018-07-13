NFL

Watch: Former NFL RB DeAngelo Williams gets kicked in groin, destroyed in wrestling match

Former Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams explored life outside the gridiron recently, and it’s safe to say he was shown the ropes, which will probably leave a few bruises.

The 35-year-old Williams, who is now retired, participated in a match for Impact Wrestling. It entailed him getting kicked in the groin by his opponent, then smacked with a chair, which is a pretty brutal combination if you think about it.

Having been a running back, Williams sure took plenty of shots during his career in the NFL, but the groin shot-chair strike combo is about as brutal as it gets.

