Jared Cook says Jon Gruden has 40+year old game film for players to study

News out of Raiders camp has been fairly sparse, and that’s exactly how new head coach Jon Gruden likes it.

Gruden has always been one to focus on the task at hand — improving his team, in hopes of making a title run — rather than distractions such as social media and off-the-field endeavors.

And apparently, Gruden has his players watching a ton of film — like, so much that some of it even dates back decades. Check out what tight end Jared Cook had to say about it.

Raiders TE Jared Cook was born in 1987. Jon Gruden is showing team football film that is older, he said. “He’s bringing out film from like 1976 when you ain’t even think they had film. Grainy film where you can barely see the players.” Added some of plays, scheme originate there. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 31, 2018

Cook also provided an interesting take on how quarterback Derek Carr has been developing under Gruden, who is known for his ability to work with signal-callers.

Found this interesting from Jared Cook on why Derek Carr "looks like a completely different person" pic.twitter.com/QfYMNeyOBI — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 31, 2018

As for his film study practice, it’s fair to question why Gruden would have his players watch film from decades ago. The game has changed so much since the turn of the century alone. The knock on Gruden is that his tactics, methodology and scheme are a bit dated, and this comment certainly doesn’t help put that criticism to rest.