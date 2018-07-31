Johnny Manziel finally set to make CFL debut with Montreal Alouettes

Johnny Football is finally on track to start under center for a CFL team in a regular-season game this week.

After having previously been a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but not seeing any action aside from the preseason, due to the strong play of former Oregon star Jeremiah Masoli, Manziel was traded to the Montreal Alouettes roughly a-week-and-a-half ago.

The move was made with the goal of having Manziel start, and, sure enough, that’s exactly what’s going to happen. Manziel has been named the starter for Friday’s game against the Tiger-Cats, ironically, so it’s safe to say he’ll be motivated on many levels.

It will be interesting to see how Manziel fares. In his two games of preseason action, he completed 21 of 31 passes, with one touchdown.

With Manziel squaring off against Masoli, we could see plenty of fireworks in Friday’s game. Stay tuned.