Patrick Mahomes makes insane throw in trick-shot drill (Video)

Now that Alex Smith has been shipped to the Redskins, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has now inherited the team, and this season is all about his development.

Mahomes dazzled fans in flashes during his rookie season, but opposing teams now have a bit more film of his to study, so they’ll be more prepared as to how to defend him.

One thing he’s always had that teams won’t be able to limit the effectiveness of: his cannon of an arm. He showed that in training camp on Monday, when he drilled the crossbar while standing from well beyond midfield.

What a throw.