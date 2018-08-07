Adam Gase is sick of fielding questions from reporters on this topic

Pro tip: Don’t ask Dolphins head coach Adam Gase any more questions about the national anthem protests, as he really does not like discussing the polarizing issue.

Gase apparently feels the same as we do about the topic. We’ve said a number of times that we’re tired of hearing about the anthem protests, and would rather just talk football. Training camps around the league have opened, and that’s what the news cycle should be about.

On Tuesday, Gase was asked about the anthem protests at his press conference, and it didn’t go well.

“Talk to someone else. I’m coaching football. I’m not dealing with this,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said when asked about the prospects of a player kneeling. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 7, 2018

Adam Gase hates hates HATES Qs about the national anthem. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 7, 2018

Let that be a lesson to reporters in South Beach.