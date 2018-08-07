Richie Incognito slams Mike Zimmer, calls him a 'f-ing liar'

It’s been quite a busy year for former NFL lineman Richie Incognito, who retired after the 2017 season, due to what he referred to as liver and kidney issues.

And then, back in May, Incognito reportedly threatened a man at the gym, throwing a weight at him and having some choice words as well. “Get off my f—ing playground” was what Incognito allegedly said to the poor guy.

Incognito, however, may not remain retired. He stated that both the Seahawks and Vikings have reached out to him about potentially joining them in training camp, and maybe he will play in the league again. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer vehemently denied having any interest in Incognito, though.

Mike Zimmer, on reports that the Vikings might have interest in Richie Incognito: "No interest, and totally false. Tweet that." — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) August 7, 2018

That prompted Incognito to say this.

Mike Zimmer is a FUCKING LIAR!! — Richard Dominick Incognito Jr. (@68INCOGNITO) August 7, 2018

Yeah, that should really help Incognito’s chances of signing with an NFL team.