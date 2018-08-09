Watch: 14-year-old Ashlyn Watkins throws down epic dunk in Jr. NBA game

We all remember when former WNBA star Lisa Leslie threw down a dunk in a game. Had there been social media during that time, in 2002, Leslie would’ve legitimately broken the Internet.

That dunk will be remembered by sports fans of all walks of life, for years to come. Leslie, in that sense, was a pioneer.

But we may have recently been treated to something that is just as big of a gamechanger, and you need to see it, in case you haven’t already.

14-year-old Ashlyn Watkins, who plays for the South Carolina 76ers, threw down a dunk in a recent Jr. NBA game against Empire.

Watkins finished with 11 points and 17 rebounds in the 50-30 win. Good luck stopping her in the paint.