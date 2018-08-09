Watch: Kelvin Benjamin jumps into stands to celebrate TD with fans

Kelvin Benjamin squared off against his former team on Thursday night, and even though it was an exhibition game, it’s safe to say he was motivated to produce against them.

The Panthers selected Benjamin with the 28th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, but he never panned out, and he also made it clear that he wasn’t happy about his role with the team. As a result, he was traded to the Bills last October.

Benjamin put together a solid performance in Thursday’s preseason game, leading his team in receiving with four catches for 59 yards (on four targets). His longest catch was a 28-yard touchdown reception, which he celebrated by leaping into the stands at New Era Field, and then receiving some love from Bills fans.

Kelvin Benjamin scores a TD vs. Panthers 😅pic.twitter.com/IOyH0ClZvS — LeadingNFL (@LeadingNFL) August 9, 2018

It wasn’t a Lambeau Leap, but was still entertaining nonetheless.