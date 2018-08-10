5 Tips to improve your health before the end of the year

To improve your health, you may need to make a few lifestyle changes. From eating healthy to exercising more and regularly visiting your doctor for checkups, you can be healthier if you put in the effort. If you want to improve your health, here are the best five ways to do so;

Be active

Staying active is one of the best ways to stay healthy and keep diseases at bay. Make an effort to include a small workout routine in your daily activities. Working out does not necessarily mean lifting weights in the gym, you can go for aerobics. Even better, learn to be active, for instance, by walking more or using the stairs instead of the elevator. Stretch your muscles as often as you can as well as before and after your workouts. Staying active will boost your mood, strength, and energy and you will be less susceptible to some of the deadliest diseases.

Eat more wholesome foods

When it comes to diet, it is as simple as; you become what you eat. Instead of ordering a large pizza, prepare a nice home cooked vegetable meal. Also, make a few substitutions in your diet. Substitute your white rice, and bread for the brown ones and opt for skinless chicken and turkey. If you get hungry in between meals, snack on almonds or nuts instead of the bag of chips. Avoid processed foods and go for natural and wholesome foods. This way, your health will improve and you will be more productive throughout the year.

Go for a detox

Every once in a while, it is wise to go for a detox especially if you have been using drugs. Drugs fill your blood and organs with a lot of toxicity which can have detrimental effects on your health in the long run. Addiction to drugs like cocaine which are heavy substance drugs may require you to go for a cocaine detox as you begin withdrawing from its use. Detoxing flushes out toxins from your body so, it is recommendable to eat and drink healthier to avoid introducing more toxins into your body.

Go for annual physicals

Every year, it is advisable to get your physicals done. To your advantage, getting your physical will help establish how healthy you are and if you have any developing problem, it will be detected at an early stage. If your doctor spots any problem, it will be dealt with on time and you can get treatment early before it worsens. So, getting your physical is a great way to monitor your health and stay healthy through to the end of the year.

Weigh in

If you want to stay healthy until the end of the year, ensure that you maintain ‘good’ weight. Calculate your BMI frequently and try to maintain a healthy one. Being obese or overweight may expose you to the risks of stroke, and heart diseases among other deadly diseases. Don’t be underweight either, it may lower the ability of your immune system to fight diseases and keeping you healthy.