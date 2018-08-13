Dangerous Games: A Look at Some of the Most Serious Injuries Sustained in Sport

Sport plays a key role in the cultural and social fabric of communities throughout the world. It allows people to be brought closer together via a common interest, both as a participant and also as a spectator. And whilst the health benefits of regularly playing sport are numerous, injuries can often occur both in team sports and individual pursuits.

Image caption: Injuries are an inevitable part of sport

There are of course measures that can be undertaken to minimize the risk of injury when playing sport, but accidents still happen, even to those who are best prepared.

Below we will look at some of the most serious injuries that can be sustained in sport:

Spinal Cord Injuries

Perhaps one of the most serious types of injury that can occur as a result of playing sport is a spinal cord injury. A lot will depend on the severity of the damage sustained by the spine, but this type of injury has the potential to leave the individual with serious life-long symptoms such as complete paralysis. It goes without saying that heavy contact sports such as rugby and football pose a higher risk for this type of injury than non-contact sports and less aggressive sports such as soccer. Participants of motor sports are also at a higher risk of sustaining a spinal cord injury. Outside of sport, vehicle accidents are considered as the most common cause of spinal cord injury in the USA and many other countries throughout the world. Advances in safety technology over the years, particularly in motorcar sports such as Formula One, have helped reduce the incidence rate of serious injury from high-speed crashes, but the risk remains ever-present.

As for treating spinal cord injuries, progress has also been made thanks to continued research and development. Whereas in the past, the effects of paralysis were often seen as permanent, the introduction of new, groundbreaking technology is helping many spinal cord injury patients to regain their mobility.

The ‘Unhappy Triad’

Another serious injury that also more frequently occurs during contact sports is known as the ‘Unhappy Triad’. This type of injury involves the spraining of three components of the knee; the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the medial collateral ligament (MCL) and the medial meniscus.

Image caption: Knee injuries are particularly frustrating for sports stars and can take a long time to heal properly

Also commonly referred to as the ‘terrible triad’, the ‘horrible triangle’, ‘O’Donoghue’s triad’ or simply ‘a blown knee’, this type of injury requires surgery and a long period on the sidelines for those who sustain it.

It typically occurs as a result of the knee receiving some degree of force from contact with another individual, whilst the recipient’s foot is fixed to the ground.

Prior to the 1980s, an injury of this type would have typically resulted in a career coming to the end for those who sustained it. But advances in knee surgery techniques have meant that these days, sports players can make a full recovery and be back to their best providing their rehabilitation goes according to plan.

Torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament

Tearing the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) is an injury that is commonly associated with non-contact, overhead activities such as baseball and throwing the javelin. The UCL is found in the elbow and damage to this ligament can occur as a result of repeated stress on this part of the body when playing sports that require an individual to use their arms in an overhead position. An injury of this type, whereby it develops overtime as a result of continuous repetitive movement, is know as an overuse injury and differs to the acute injuries mentioned earlier which more typically occur as a result of a collision or single event.

Image caption: Torn UCL injuries are more common in overhead sports such as baseball

One of the most common forms of treatment for a torn UCL, particularly amongst baseball players and other sports professionals, is ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction. This procedure is also known as ‘Tommy John surgery’, after the first baseball player to undergo this form of treatment, and it involves replacing the UCL with a ligament found elsewhere in the body of the patient. In the case of Tommy John, a tendon from his right forearm was used to replace the torn UCL in his pitching arm. John went on to win another 164 games following his surgery, which is testament to the effectiveness of the procedure.

Part of the Game

Accidents are part and parcel of sports, just as they are in life in general. Warming up properly, wearing the correct equipment and maintaining a general high level of fitness are just three essential things that amateurs should consider when playing sports. It goes without saying that the professionals will adhere to these tips and also take many extra precautions to help minimize the risk of injury throughout their career.

But it’s good to know that advances in safety technology and healthcare procedures are helping to both minimize the risks associated with some sports and also improve the treatment options available when injuries do occur.