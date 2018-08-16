It’s Been an Unusual Training Camp for Aaron Rodgers

It’s certainly been an unusual training camp for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this summer. It hasn’t been a bad camp, by any means, but it also hasn’t been typical, routine or uneventful. As Rodgers prepares to take the field for the first time this preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field this week, here is a look at his 2018 training camp so far.

Unlike past seasons, Rodgers ended last year on the injured reserve. He was hurt in the Week 6 contest against the Minnesota Vikings last season when Anthony Barr drove him into the turf and broke his collarbone. Rodgers rushed back to try to save the Packers season in mid-December against the Panthers, but his performance was rusty, and the Packers lost a close game in Carolina. Green Bay then shelved their franchise quarterback for the rest of the season and gave him the entire offseason to fully recover.

Thus far, Rodgers appears to be showing no ill-effects from his injury this summer. The coaching staff has increased his workload a bit to get his timing back. With his former favorite target, Jordy Nelson, now in Oakland, Rodgers also needs to get used to throwing to a new group of receivers.

Rodgers also has a new offensive coordinator in Joe Philbin. Although Rodgers has worked with Philbin before, the coaching staff re-examined the playbook during the offseason and made modifications based on what was working and what wasn’t. These tweaks will also require Rodgers to do some additional work during his preparation for the 2018 season.

New defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has also caused Rodgers some issues during camp. Rodgers has been practicing against Dom Capers’ defense since 2009. Pettine’s formations required some adjustments by Rodgers. As a result, he threw more interceptions than usual early in camp. This is nothing to worry about, as Rodgers tries to be more daring in camp to see what he can do in game situations, but it was strange seeing the perennial All-Pro tossing so many picks during practice.

Rodgers also has ongoing contract negotiations hanging over his head. The leader of the Pack is arguably the best quarterback in football but has lesser lights like Joe Flacco, Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo are all making substantially more money than Rodgers.

The Packers have been working to reach a new deal with Rodgers that would make him the highest-paid player in the game, but no agreement has been reached. The longer this drags out, the more it has the potential to become a distraction for Rodgers and the team. Obviously, head coach Mike McCarthy wants his star QB to concentrate on football and not on the details of his contract.

Rodgers was also involved in an unusual public dispute with the Packers three rookie wide receivers, J’Mon Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown. After practice last week, Rodgers called their effort in a scout-team drill “piss poor” and added, “I think it’s pretty evident to anybody watching the end of practice, there were some mental errors. That’s the frustrating thing.”

Two of the three rookie receivers responded with strong efforts in the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans.

This week, he defended his earlier statements after practice, adding, “I hope we’re not that soft. I hope we can hear comments or read comments and not get offended by things. This is a professional environment, It’s not a personal environment. The things I’m saying, I don’t have some vendetta against any player. I care about winning, number one. I’m going to say and do the things I feel like can advance us.”

“It’s going to be tough at some point. It’s not a popularity contest all the time. Obviously as a human, you like being liked and appreciated, but I’m trying to win games because that’s my job.”

Rodgers is clearly stepping forward as the leader of this team. This is something he needs to do as a former league and Super Bowl MVP. But it certainly isn’t typical of Rodgers to call out his teammates to the media instead of keeping these issues in house. Team chemistry will be important to the Pack and Rodgers has to help maintain that entering the new season.

In many ways, it’s been an unusual first half of training camp for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers are hoping it’s the start of a very productive season for their star quarterback. A return to the playoffs depends on it.