Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Blue Jays Mic
Blue Jays Mic Ep. 3: Jays Vs. Orioles on 3/26/17
Posted by on March 26, 2017

Missed today’s game?

No worries, Blue Jays Mic is here for you! I’ll be doing casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays every weekend during the regular season.

My goal with this podcast is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective, sleep better or stay awake.

Hopefully, I’d do you some justice. Enjoy the ballgame: Top of the 9th inning. Blue Jays are trailing the Orioles 2-1…

Spoiler Alert: Orioles’ DJ Stewart made me nervous. Like really nervous…

[ Related: 3/26/17: OFFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS FROM BLUE JAYS VS. TIGERS/ORIOLES ]

Any questions you want to ask me? Want to talk Jays? Be a guest on the podcast?

DM me on Twitter@bluejaysmicEmail me: davidpan@bloguin.com.

Go Jays!