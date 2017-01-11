The Cowboys returned to practice and nearly everyone is back and ready to make the run to the Super Bowl.

Most notable players that returned to practice are:

Terrell McClain, DT

Tyrone Crawford, DE

Morris Claiborne, CB

Demarcus Lawrence, DE

Cedric Thornton, DT

That is a lot of quality players that will keep Rod Marinelli’s “pressure in waves” a reality just in time for the NFC Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers.

Perhaps the most underrated player of the bunch is Terrell McClain. McClain was very stout against the Packers last time around and he gives us the best 1-tech on the field.

Demarcus Lawrence will be practicing, but the Cowboys will monitor him closely as he is dealing with a chronic back injury that will likely require surgery at the end of the season. Getting Lawrence will give the Cowboys a proven pass rusher who has typically turned it on in big games and at the end of the season. We’ll see what he can do in the playoffs.

Jerry Jones indicated Mo Claiborne was back and would likely have some rust, but would be involved in the secondary. For me, this is good to hear Jerry acknowledged the possibility of rust, which would be my biggest concern. Expect Anthony Brown to continue to play a bigger role; however, if Claiborne shows little signs of rust, this would be a big boon for the secondary during this playoff run.

I’m excited to see what this defense will do with the reinforcements, since they have been managing quite well without most of these players. Getting them back could make this defense insanely good just at the right moment. The Packers will have a long day at AT&T Stadium, I have no doubts about that.

For more of my thoughts on the practice updates, check out the Official YouTube Channel for CowboysBlog.net below.

Let’s go Dallas!