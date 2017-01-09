The Green Bay Packers hosted the New York Giants and the game was close early on. It looked like the Giants may take the game; however, the magic of Lambeau Field took over and the Packers ended up dominating the game for the win.

With the Packers victory, they will now travel to AT&T Stadium for the Divisional Round.

Kick off is Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017; 3:40PM (CST) on FOX.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the game.

The Cowboys faced the Packers this season in Week 6, and the Cowboys dominated the Packers at Lambeau 30-16. This was when the Packers had the #1 rushing defense and Ezekiel Elliott shredded them to the tune of 157 yards.

Dak Prescott threw for 3 TDS and 1 INT.

Looking ahead to the game, we won’t face Eddie Lacy, but we’ll face a familiar face in Christine Michael who had himself a nice game. Ty Montgomery got dinged up, but returned in the 4th quarter and Jordy Nelson injured with some sort of rib injury. Montgomery had a 10 catch game against us last time.

Our defense has improved considerably since that game, and you can bet Rod Marinelli will have his guys chomping at the bit.

All that aside, the Packers will come ready to play and the game will be a good one. This matchup will feel like a throwback when the Cowboys battled the Packers in the playoffs in the ’90s.

It’s time Dallas, time to take it to the Packers and put the remaining teams on notice.

Let’s go Dallas!