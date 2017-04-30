The 2017 NFL Draft is in the bag, and the Cowboys came out of this draft class with some instant impact players.

There was some great value up and down the Cowboys board, and it should pay-off with some big dividends.

In total, the Cowboys had nine draft picks, and only two were on offense.

The Cowboys really did stay put for the most part, but did some moves on day 3 that could yield some playmakers.

Let’s go over the draft picks and their social networks, so you can follow them.

Round 1 (#28): Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

Round 2 (#60): Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado

Round 3 (#92): Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan

Round 4 (#133): Ryan Switzer, WR, North Carolina

Round 6 (#191): Xavier Woods, S, Louisiana Tech

Round 6 (#216): Marquez White, CB, Florida State

Round 7 (#228): Joey Ivie, DT, Florida

Round 7 (#239): Noah Brown, WR, Ohio State

Round 7 (#246): Jordan Carrell, DT, Colorado

For a review of our 2017 draft class, click play below for more info.