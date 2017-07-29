With the Dallas Cowboys camp fully underway, let’s look at a few topics of interest.

DaMontre Moore Suspension

Jaylon Smith’s nerver regeneration update

Ezekiel Elliott suspension

The Cowboys were “in the know” when it came to DaMontre Moore’s suspension prior to it being leveed by the league. Moore’s DWI and subsequent off field issues came while he was still a member of the Seattle Seahawks. For me, I like what I have been seeing from Moore. He appears to be focused and more dedicated to refining his craft.

Peter King reveals that Jaylon Smith nerve is 80% regenerated.

Ezekiel Elliott will not be notified of a suspension or non-suspension this week per a league source, and I would be surprised if it is revealed next weekend when the Cowboys play in the Hall of Fame game and Jerry Jones is inducted. We’ll see how much longer the league will drag their feet on this.

For a detailed video version of this discussion, click play on our YouTube Channel below.

Let’s go Dallas!