The road to recovery for Jaylon Smith is ongoing, but things continue to have an upward tick in the right direction.

During the Dallas Cowboys Annual Golf Classic, Jerry Jones was asked several questions, but the one that was the most telling was about Jaylon Smith.

Jerry laid out a roadmap of sorts, indicating Jaylon would work on alternate days, and this would keep him “fresh” By keeping his legs fresh, he will maximize his workouts and practices.

As for OTA’s you can expect to see Jaylon every other day out there as well and “The days he’s out there, he’ll be taking the full load,” Jones said.

For the video version of this discussion, click play below for more information.

Let’s go Dallas!