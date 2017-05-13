With the Dallas Cowboys rookie mini camp under way, it’s time for players to make their transition from college to the pros. We have have expectations for the 2017 rookie class, top-to-bottom.
In addition to the drafted players, the Cowboys have signed several undrafted rookies that they believe can contribute to the team in some sort of fashion. Making the 53-man roster is an uphill batter, but certainly something a player can achieve.
Here’s a list of this year’s undrafted signees, per DallasCowboys.com
QB Austin Appleby (Florida)
DT Woody Baron (Virginia Tech)
WR Brian Brown (Richmond)
C Michael Coe (North Dakota)
OLB Kennan Gilchrist (Appalachian State)
TE Blake Jarwin (Oklahoma State)
OLB Joseph Jones (Northwestern)
OT Levon Myers (Northern Illinois)
DE Lewis Neal (LSU)
QB Cooper Rush (Central Michigan)
G Nate Theaker (Wayne State)
RB Jahad Thomas (Temple)
OLB Lucas Wacha (Wyoming)
As for some notable undrafted rookies under the Jason Garrett, here are some names to remember:
2012
Lance Dunbar, RB
Ron Leary, OG
Cole Beasley
2013
Jeff Heath, S
2014
Dustin Vaughan, QB
Davon Coleman, DT
Tyler Patmon, CB
Keith Smith, LB/FB
2015
Lucky Whitehead, WR
La’el Collins, OG
David Irving, DT
2016
Andy Jones, WR
