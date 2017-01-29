The 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl is in the bag and the game did not disappoint. Even though the game did not carry any big names at quarterback or offensive tackle, the game had some playmakers.

The Cowboys need more playmakers, especially on defense. We saw some players who had solid practices that were able to translate it to the game.

These are the guys that caught my eye as I saw the game live:

1st half standouts

OJ Howard, TE, Alabama

Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina

Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State

Lorenzo Jerome, CB, St. Francis; INT, strip fumble

Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M

Fred Ross, WR, Mississippi State

North Tackles not doing well.

2nd half standouts

Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State

Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn

Montravius Adams, DT, Auburn

Tonah Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova

Deionta Davis, DE, Chattanooga

Lorenzo Jerome, CB, St. Francis; INT, strip fumble, another INT

Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo

Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple

Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina, TD

Davis Webb, QB, California

Defensively, players that I believe could contribute to the Cowboys would Derek Rivers, Obi Melifonwu, Montravius Adams, Deionta Davis.

Offensively, I really like WR Zay Jones and RB Kareem Hunt. These two guys can come in here an compete and possibly fill-in for outgoing free agents. Hunt was solid in practice and wowed during the game. He is an instant upgrade over Lance Dunbar. He’ll catch, block, and hit the hole with speed. Zay Jones impressed me with the talent that was out there. We’ll see how he does over the course of draft season.

Up next we’ll continue to cover the draft, NFL Combine, and free agency. Let’s go Dallas!