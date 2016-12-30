Posted byon
We’ve see the reports about Tony Romo supposedly playing against the Eagles.
I’m not so sure I agree with the thinking here at all. Why put the risk of Romo in a completely meaningless game?
Just this morning however, on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones was asked about Romo playing and he seemed non-committal on the subject.
Well, I guess we will see if Romo will play. Should he play Sunday? Take the poll.
I just want to get out of there healthy. Get a series or two here and get the hell outta there.