The Dallas Cowboys worked out a few tight ends during the draft process, but in the end, they bypassed drafting a tight end.

This bodes well for Rico Gathers and for what the Cowboys think they have in last year’s 6th round pick. The Cowboys had some interest in Gathers leading up to the draft, even taking a closer look at him at Baylor before the 2016 draft.

Gather’s spent the season on the practice squad, but took advantage of his opportunities, and worked close with Tony Romo on the scout team, learning more and more with each practice.

Luckily for the Cowboys, no other team plucked him from our practice squad and now it looks like we could have something special brewing at TE. Could the Cowboys have another monster weapon ready for the 2017 season?

During DallasCowboys.Com Cowboys Break, Steve Eatman asked Will McClay about Rico Gathers and everything sounds very promising.

McClay even went on to say, “We can’t stop him”

This is a pretty big revelation and more confirmation as to why we skipped using a draft pick on a TE.

For a video version of this news, click play below.

Let’s go Dallas!