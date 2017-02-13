Kalon Gervin out of Detroit, Michigan has committed to Notre Dame. The 5’11 180 pound CB makes an early decision and decides on the Irish after the staff offered him just a few weeks ago on February 6th. Michigan was thought to be the biggest threat to land Gervin but after he visited for Junior Day this past weekend, he seemed to absolutely love Notre Dame and what they have to offer outside of just football too. It also helped that he has a great relationships with some of the current Irish commits that were also with him on campus during the weekend. Gervin holds 34 offers from Oklahoma, Florida, LSU and others.

Kalon’s quickness and ability to break on the ball when it’s in the air is what impresses me the most. He has all the tools to be an elite corner at the next level. He gets his head turned around and doesn’t seem to panic when the balls coming his way, which is what you always want at that position. He’s a natural, cover corner that will go on an island and have the upper hand with whoever he’s matched up with. I’m really excited about what the Irish are getting with Kalon. He fits Elko’s ideal cornerback, perfectly. With zero true cornerbacks last cycle it’s great to see the staff getting an early jump at that position. Look for the Irish to try and add at least 2-3 more cornerbacks for the 2018 class.

Check out junior highlights of CB Kalon Gervin:

