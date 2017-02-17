Micah Jones out of Illinois has committed to Notre Dame. The 6’5 200 pound wide receiver decided to pull the trigger today and commit to the Irish. Jones visited South Bend this past weekend for Junior Day and it obviously went really well with the current commits, players and staff. He was scheduled to make a public commitment in April but after another visit to South Bend he couldn’t wait any longer and wanted to finally make it official. Jones holds 15 offers from Michigan State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others.

I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Micah in this class. I have been a big fan of his since Notre Dame first offered back in June of last year. He’s your typical Notre Dame fit, both on the field and personality wise. I absolutely love his range and he’s only going to continue to improve his craft and route running. Being 6’5 makes me salivate over his upside even more, especially once he gets on campus and starts working with the staff to enhance his overall speed and quickness. I think his potential will be the highest of anyone that will end up in this 2018 class and I’m extremely excited to see him continue to grow into his body. Great pickup for the Irish. Jones should be pumped to have 5-star commit Phil Jurkovec as his quarterback for years to come as well. This combo could be something to watch down the road for Notre Dame. Make sure to follow @IrishDaily10 for the latest updates on all things Irish.

Check out some Junior highlights for WR Micah Jones:

http://www.hudl.com/video/3/4466604/580fd0e0ed57ee57308b8b60