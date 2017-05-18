We recently came out with an update on Notre Dame Hoops recruiting. While that post was in progress, Prentiss Hubb was on the Notre Dame campus for an unofficial visit. He had recently come out with a top four of Maryland, Villanova, Notre Dame and Virginia with the first two considered the heavy favorites to land the smooth shooting lefty. However, Notre Dame and Mike Brey made it clear that Hubb was THE guy in this cycle. Earlier this evening, the 6’2 160 pound guard from Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. made his verbal commitment to the Fighting Irish.

Hubb is consensus top 60 player in the class of 2018. He is number 60 on ESPN.com, 36 on Rivals.com, 32 on 247.com, and 27 on Scout.com. The borderline 5-star recruit is one of Notre Dame’s all-time top recruits in the recruiting site era, joining the likes of Demetrius Jackson and D.J. Harvey in recent years to earn top 50 honors depending on the site. Needless to say, landing Hubb was huge for this recruiting cycle for Notre Dame and continues to prove why they will continue to be a national power.

As mentioned in our hoops recruiting article a few weeks ago, Hubb is seen as a combo guard because of elite off-the-ball skills. His former teammate, Chris Lykes, who also held a Notre Dame offer played the point last season. This coming season, Hubb is the man in charge. No matter the position he plays in college, one thing is clear. He fits Brey’s system perfectly. He’s a terrific shooter with range and has great vision with the ball in his hands. Hubb will contribute right away.

Notre Dame hopes to land 3-4 prospects during this cycle, whether from the high school ranks or via transfer. Hubb is the start of what could be a very solid Notre Dame class. Connecticut power forward transfer Juwan Durham and New Jersey high school point guard Luther Muhammad remain top of the board targets for the staff. No matter what happens and no matter how Notre Dame basketball recruiting is perceived, Brey continues to prove he can land his top target. Hubb has Notre Dame in a good position early on.