In 2016, Scott Pagano was a major part of the defensive line rotation for the eventual National Champion Clemson Tigers. To start 2017, Pagano is looking for a new home as a graduate transfer. Notre Dame is on his short list of potential destinations.

According to 247Sports, Pagano has scheduled 5 official visits: Notre Dame (March 24), Oklahoma (March 31), Arkansas (April 7), Texas (April 14), and Oregon (April 21). Worth noting is the fact that Notre Dame is the only cold-weather school on the list of official visits.

Last season, Pagano played a major role on the defensive line through the first 9 games of the season, before suffering a broken bone in his foot, which sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season and limited him in Clemson’s run to the national title. In all, Pagano registered 42 total tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks, according to Sports Reference.

Pagano was considered a hot commodity as far as graduate transfers go and was reported to have been contacted by as many as 37 schools as news of his transfer broke. He would be a major piece for the Irish in 2017, as the Irish look to replace the holes left by NFL prospects Isaac Rochell and Jarron Jones on the defensive line. In South Bend, Pagano will have the opportunity to fill a noticeable void, which is likely a reason for his interest. There is little doubt that playing for new defensive coordinator Mike Elko is likely playing a role in Pagano’s interest, as well.