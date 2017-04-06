With the 2018 class off to a tremendous start in recruiting (with 12 commits already by April), everyone always wants something more with each week and month that passes. Notre Dame is in a great position for multiple top prospects around the country. With the spring game, summer camps, and fall on the horizon, let’s take a look at just a handful of those possibilities we all wish for and have a legitimate shot at as of today.

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Offensive Lineman, Tampa, Florida



Highlights: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4082321/nicholas-petit-frere

Of course I’ll start off with the OL, one of the strongest positions at Notre Dame for years and what looks like it’ll be that way for quite sometime. The 6’6 270 pound Lineman was just on campus a few weeks ago with his mother. The education factor is what separates the Irish from anyone else right now because of how important he has stated education is to him and his family. He also has been developing great relationship with not only the coaches, but the current signees on the offensive line, with guys like Joshua Lugg and Dillan Gibbons who were on campus the same weekend Frere visited. Relationships are everything and they look to be helping a ton. With Hiestands resume I would be very surprised if he didn’t land at Notre Dame eventually.

Ja’Mion Franklin, Defensive Tackle, Maryland:

Highlights: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4378938/jamion-franklin

Franklin was also on campus a few weeks ago and received an offer from the staff while visiting. On the national scale, he hasn’t really blown up yet but all signs indicate he could be a stud on the defensive line for the Irish and the staff sure are treating him like a top 100 talent. The 6’1 320 pound tackle has an unmatched motor and has really good upper body strength. As he continues to grow his technique he could be a diamond in the rough for the Irish. I would be shocked if Franklin didn’t end up in blue and gold, especially with the need along the defensive line.

George Takacs, Tight End, Florida:



Highlights: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4918623/george-takacs

The 6’6 230 pound TE was just on campus this pass weekend and it seemed like it couldn’t have gone any better. He was in South Bend with his mom, who is an alum at Notre Dame, so obviously that’s a huge bonus. Being originally from Indiana doesn’t hurt either. The ties are there with Takacs and I think it’ll be tough for him to pass up. Takacs is a 3-star TE among all of the recruiting sites but to me he has so much upside to be a great tight end at Notre Dame and finish as top 10 tight end in this class. His size, blocking ability and physicality is very unique and hard to come by for a high school player. In my opinion, I think he could be the next guy to join the 2018 class. I’m a big fan of Takacs. We’ll see what happens.

PJ Mustipher, Defensive Tackle, Maryland:



Highlights: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4322179/pj-mustipher

The name sounds familiar doesn’t it? Well it’s because his brother is the starting center in South Bend, Sam Mustipher. The 6’6 290 pound lineman will be on campus for the Spring game at the end of April. He’s been to campus numerous time and has enjoyed it all. Will he follow his brother and get to play with him in blue and gold? Only time will tell but the Irish are in a really good spot right now. Ohio state is making a push, Penn State seems to be in the mix and he has always said good things about Tennessee too. This one isn’t a slam dunk but you have to like the Irish here a little more than the teams I mentioned. One things is for sure, and it’s that Notre Dame needs physicality and size to the DL and PJ is definitely someone that can provide that for the Irish.

Amon-Ra St.Brown, Wide Receiver, California:



Highlights: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5413752/amon-ra-st-brown

This name sound kinda familiar too, doesn’t it? Youngest Brother of star WR Equanimeous St.Brown is a top target for the Irish, if not the number 1 priority for the staff. Amon-Ra is one of the top WR in the nation and even thought to be number 1 ranked receiver in this class. The 6’0 190 WR has all the tools to be a great college WR. His quickness, route running and downfield ability is outstanding and it’s exactly what Notre Dame is looking for. With him being a top 5 prospect nationally comes with every elite program wanting to get a hold of him, so it definitely will not be easy for the staff. USC is seen to be the biggest threat right now and I wouldn’t disagree. It’s close to home and the play of the field doesn’t hurt at all. Stanford and Michigan seem to be in play here as well. If Amon-Ra gets on campus sooner rather than later and starts building relationships with the new staff, I think the Irish will eventually overcome the “hometown” team in USC and land him in South Bend. This one will be a battle.

Those are five prospects that the Irish have a good chance of landing at the moment. Things change daily in recruiting and more and more prospects will be added to this type of list but I really like where the Irish stand with these players, as of today. Make sure to follow @IrishDaily10 for the latest update on all things Irish.