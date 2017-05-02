Quantcast
PREVIEW: Playoffs Rd 2, Game 1: Utah Jazz (0-0) at Golden State Warriors (0-0) — Heading Into Western Conference Semifinals Without Kerr
Posted by on May 2, 2017

Utah Jazz (51-31) at Golden State Warriors (67-15)

Tip-Off: Tuesday, May 2, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: TNT Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Utah Jazz (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: George Hill (11.8, 3.2, 3.3)

SG: Gordon Hayward (15.7, 4.2, 3.4)

SF: Joe Ingles (5.5, 2.4, 2.1)

PF: Boris Diaw (8.6, 4.4, 3.5)

C: Rudy Gobert (9.2, 9.8, 1.1)

Head Coach: Quin Snyder (career: 129-117, 0.524)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Kevin Durant (27.2, 7.2, 3.8)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.0, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Mike Brown (Interim) (career: 207-39, 0.841)

Injury Report

Jazz: Alec burks (knee) is doubtful.

Warriors: Kevon Looney (hip) is out, Shaun Livingston (hand) is questionable, Matt Barnes (ankle) is probable.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes