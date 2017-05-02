Utah Jazz (51-31) at Golden State Warriors (67-15)
Tip-Off: Tuesday, May 2, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: TNT Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Utah Jazz (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: George Hill (11.8, 3.2, 3.3)
SG: Gordon Hayward (15.7, 4.2, 3.4)
SF: Joe Ingles (5.5, 2.4, 2.1)
PF: Boris Diaw (8.6, 4.4, 3.5)
C: Rudy Gobert (9.2, 9.8, 1.1)
Head Coach: Quin Snyder (career: 129-117, 0.524)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.3, 2.3)
SF: Kevin Durant (27.2, 7.2, 3.8)
PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.0, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Mike Brown (Interim) (career: 207-39, 0.841)
Injury Report
Jazz: Alec burks (knee) is doubtful.
Warriors: Kevon Looney (hip) is out, Shaun Livingston (hand) is questionable, Matt Barnes (ankle) is probable.
Previous Matchups
- Jazz at Warriors On April 10, 2017, the Jazz outlast the Warriors for a 105-99 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors (66-15) Bench Can’t Catch Up To Utah Jazz (50-31), 105-99