Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been the subject of much discussion after he used Facebook to live stream the team’s locker-room celebration following Sunday’s 18-16 win over the Chiefs.

Brown’s stream lasted 17 minutes, and showed the Steelers reacting to the big win, which wasn’t what he drew much of the criticism for. The issue was that his video also showed head coach Mike Tomlin giving a speech, and the subject matter wasn’t meant for other ears, as he mentioned the team’s preparation for Sunday’s AFC Championship game. Tomlin also provided some bulletin-board material for the Patriots.

Brown violated the league’s social-media policy in doing this, as live videos, tweets and the like are prohibited from 90 minutes before games kick off until players and coaches fulfill their postgame media obligations. Head coach Mike Tomlin called Brown “selfish” for posting the video on Tuesday, and said the team will discipline him for his actions.

After being silent up to this point, Brown came out and apologized on Tuesday night. He issued this statement on Twitter.

Hopefully Brown learned his lesson from this ordeal. Tomlin is right, what he did was selfish, and Brown violated the sanctity of the locker room.