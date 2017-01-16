Posted byon
It’s no secret that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t a fan of social media.
He doesn’t use it, doesn’t understand it and doesn’t want that stuff around the team facility, and his players follow those rules.
Belichick was asked about Mike Tomlin’s recent comments, in which he called the Patriots “assholes.” The team’s head coach isn’t worried about the comments, because he’s not on SnapFace.
He appeared on WEEI in Boston to talk about it.
Here’s the audio, if you’re interested.
Classic Belichick. Don’t let this response fool you, though. What Tomlin said is still bulletin board material for the Patriots players, even though Belichick downplayed it.