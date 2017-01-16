It’s no secret that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t a fan of social media.

He doesn’t use it, doesn’t understand it and doesn’t want that stuff around the team facility, and his players follow those rules.

Belichick was asked about Mike Tomlin’s recent comments, in which he called the Patriots “assholes.” The team’s head coach isn’t worried about the comments, because he’s not on SnapFace.

He appeared on WEEI in Boston to talk about it.

On @WEEI, Belichick asked about Tomlin's a-hole comment: "As you know I'm not on Snapface and all that so I don't really get those." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 16, 2017

More from Belichick, who loves screwing up the names of social-media platforms: "Not worried too much about what they put on InstantChat." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 16, 2017

Here’s the audio, if you’re interested.

Classic Belichick. Don’t let this response fool you, though. What Tomlin said is still bulletin board material for the Patriots players, even though Belichick downplayed it.